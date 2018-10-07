Randy Orton To Face Returning WWE Star In 'Crown Jewel' World Cup Qualifying Match

WWE Crown Jewel will take place in Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2. The event is the company’s second one of 2018 in Saudi Arabia, with the Greatest Royal Rumble happening back on April 27.

WWE is likely going to stack the card at Crown Jewel, just as it did recently at Super Show-Down in Australia. One of the major bits of news that’s already been announced for Crown Jewel is WWE’s first ever World Cup.

Qualifying matches for the World Cup will begin on the October 9 edition of SmackDown Live. WWE has announced that one of those matches will feature Randy Orton versus the Superstar that is arguably the best big man in company history, The Big Show.

Big Show has not worked a match in WWE since September of 2017 and in the time he’s been gone, the giant has completely transformed his body. The World’s Largest Athlete dropped weight, gained muscle and has really never looked better. Many fans are surely hoping now that Show is healthy, he will be back in the fold on a regular basis.

Only two matches have been booked for Crown Jewel thus far. AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns will put his Universal title on the line against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

But one match that has not been booked features the return of Shawn Michaels to active competition. Speculation is heavy online that The Heartbreak Kid will indeed come back to the ring and the events of Super Show-Down seem to confirm that possibility.

Triple H defeated The Undertaker in a grueling match and after it ended, fans believed the worst was over. Both men stood in the middle of the ring and paid respects to the crowd alongside Michaels and Kane. But The Brothers of Destruction surprisingly attacked Hunter and Shawn, leading many to believe that a tag team match will indeed take place at Crown Jewel.

The Big Show has not been on TV in a storyline in quite some time. But he has a history with Orton and The Viper is a hot heel right now, which means their match on SmackDown Live should definitely be a must-see bout.