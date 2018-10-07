Saquon Barkley takes flight, leaps into end zone for TD (Video)

Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley continues to impress every game, and it’s clear that the second overall pick in this year’s draft is on track to becoming a superstar.

Sunday’s game against the Panthers was no different, as Barkley racked up 129 all-purpose yards, with two touchdowns — against a stout defense, no less.

He came up huge when it mattered most, as the Giants were trailing by six points with just over one minute remaining in the game, in the red zone. Eli Manning floated a pass intended for Barkley, who had Kony Ealy in coverage. The mismatch was clear, and Barkley took advantage of it, hauling in the pass and then heading for the end zone. It appeared that he ran out of room on the sideline, so he used his athleticism to just leap into the end zone from four yards out for the go-ahead touchdown.

Barkley is fun to watch every time he touches the ball.