The Statistical Star of UFC 229: Alexander Volkov

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Alexander Volkov (vs Derrick Lewis)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 133 to 40 (121-39 significant strikes)

70% significant strike accuracy

3 guard passes

Drago put a beating on the Black Beast, but it wasn’t enough to not end up unconscious on the mat.