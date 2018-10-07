Top 6 Items in a Beginner's Running Gear

Ever wondered why running is so popular? It is a great sport that can be done without elaborate preparations. You can literarily run anywhere.

To get started as a runner, you may need some preliminary assessment from a fitness-trainer and warm-up exercises for motivation. You also need running gear. Your gear includes some essential items that can help you achieve your running goals and enjoy the sport.

In this post, we will be discussing some important items that should be in your running gear.

Selecting the items depends on some factors such as your goals, the level of training you wish to accomplish, your budget, and long-term plans. You will also need to determine your sizes to avoid buying the wrong products. For example, it is important to run wearing the right size of shoes to avoid injury. You will also feel more comfortable wearing properly fitted sports apparel.

So here are the best personal alarm for joggers we consider are most important and should be in your running gear.

A reliable portable alarm

Many people find it convenient to run very early in the morning or late in the evenings. It depends on your free time. But if you choose to exercise during these hours or your running path goes through secluded areas you need an alarm. This alarm will be useful in the case of emergencies, for example, if you hurt yourself or encounter thieves. These alarms send out high pitched sounds that can scare attackers away or attract attention if you need medical aid.

Your running shoes

These shoes must be of high quality –because you will be using them frequently- and they should fit perfectly. There are so many options regarding running shoes so you can find a good pair with a reasonable budget. Features to look out for when shopping for running shoes include the fitting and gait which should match your foot structure.

Your Top

Whatever you choose to wear over your body should be brightly coloured. However, depending on the season, you may need to choose clothes with thick or lighter fabric.

Your shorts

Some people prefer the traditional running shorts which are so comfortable and simple. But you may choose to wear lightweight sports leggings or running tights. It would help if you also considered buying a pouch to keep your phones, alarm, wristwatch, or keys.

Wireless headphones

Music can inspire you to achieve your running goals. While listening to your favourite music, you will hardly feel weary while running. Many studies have proven that listening to music during exercise makes the experience more enjoyable. You can find high-quality wireless headphones within a reasonable budget.

Heart Rate Monitor

Regular runners who need to achieve their fitness goals need to monitor their heart rate. If you know the capacity of your heart rate at certain intervals while running, you can reach your full potentials. The common models of heart rate monitors can be strapped across your chest. While running, the device records your heartbeat. These reports can be used to prevent exhaustion during exercise.