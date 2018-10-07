Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov beats up on Dillon Danis in crowd after choking out Conor McGregor

MMA fighter Dillon Danis learned a lesson about why he shouldn’t poke the bear at UFC 229 on Saturday night.

The lightweight title fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at T-Mobile Arena lived up to expectations, with the two fighters going toe-to-toe from the getgo. It appeared Khabib won the first two rounds, dominating with his ground game to limit McGregor’s effectiveness, but the third was a bit different, as The Notorious One landed a few massive blows.

However, McGregor appeared to wear down after that, and Khabib took advantage, submitting his counterpart with a rear-naked choke to win.

But what happened afterward was what was really talked about, as Khabib leaped over the cage — into the crowd — and began beating up on Danis, who is in McGregor’s camp.

Khabib wins by Rear-Naked Choke and jumps over the cage to fight Conor’s team.🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CMOsUchIaf — Johnny Hassett (@johnnyhassett_) October 7, 2018

Danis was eventually escorted out by UFC officials, and it’s clear he had been hit a number of times.

Dillon Danis escorted out by police after a wild post-fight brawl. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/1tNamWaJ6q — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) October 7, 2018

It will be interesting to see what comes of this. Technically, anything that takes place after the fight could be considered assault, so we’ll see how UFC president Dana White handles it.