Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov jumps over cage, fights Conor McGregor's entourage after win

UFC 229 was every bit as entertaining as predicted, with a number of bouts living up to expectations. Vicente Luque pummeled Jalin Turner, and the Tony Ferguson-Anthony Pettis fight featured both guys going toe-to-toe, with each landing a number of great strikes. Ferguson did eventually emerge victorious, and he retains the lightweight title belt.

But the fight that followed — the main event — that’s what everyone came for, and boy, did it deliver. Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round, handing The Notorious One his first-ever loss in a UFC title fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov improves to 27-0 in his MMA career, handing Conor McGregor his 1st defeat in a UFC title fight. #UFC229 According to FightMetric, Khabib outlanded McGregor 70-51 in significant strikes, including 45-6 on the ground. pic.twitter.com/3r4C2Rsx8j — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 7, 2018

Afterward, mayhem erupted, when Nurmagomedov hopped over the cage into the crowd to fight McGregor’s entourage.

KHABIB HAS HOPPED OVER THE GATE AND HE WANTS ALL THE SMOKEEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/b61fE0Dbp2 — The Man Who Sold The World (@LordBalvin) October 7, 2018

CHAOS! Khabib jumps out of the octagon and fights break out in the crowd! #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/bOHSnLevoq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 7, 2018

There was no belt presentation, either, as UFC officials escorted both McGregor and Nurmagomedov out of the Octagon.

That was one of the craziest scenes we’ve ever seen in UFC history, and it’s safe to say that even with all the trash talk that went on, no one could’ve predicted that.