Watch: Blake Bortles throws pass off his lineman's helmet for funny INT

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles often resembles the NFL’s version of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Bortles can be extremely effective in games, but can then turn around and post an absolute stinker the following week. There does appear to be a trend of him having poor games in odd-numbered weeks, and unfortunately for him, that’s what Sunday’s game against the Chiefs was.

Following that trend, Bortles was due for a stinker, and that’s exactly the type of performance he turned in. The Chiefs used his miscues to jump out to a 23-0 lead, as Bortles had some costly turnovers, specifically in the red zone. One of those generated some funny reactions on social media, as Bortles threw a pass with an extremely low trajectory that bounced off his offensive lineman’s helmet — into the arms of Chiefs cornerback Stephen Nelson.

Blake Bortles' pass is PICKED off in the end zone. And the @chiefs break out the tip drill 🤣🤣 📺: CBS #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/4viJTZpI14 — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2018

That interception proved to be a back-breaker, as the Jaguars were three yards from the end zone, yet came away with no points.