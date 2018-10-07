Watch: Josh Allen has comically awful pass attempt on easy throw

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen turned in a spectacular performance in his first road start against the Vikings, but he’s been experiencing some growing pains in the two games that followed, which is to be expected for a young signal-caller.

Allen had a tough matchup in Sunday’s game against the Titans, going up against one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Titans generate constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and also force signal-callers to make throws into tight windows. Tennessee forces its opponents to fight for every yard, so Allen had his work cut out for him.

He made one awful throw that produced plenty of laughs on social media, and it won’t look good in the film room. It took place in the third quarter, when he had Taiwan Jones wide-open in the flat, with the running back calling for the ball. Allen took too long to find him, which limited the potential for Jones to rack up yards after a possible catch; but not only that, he threw an abysmal pass that bounced off the ground. Jones was one yard away, but Allen couldn’t complete a simple pass to him.