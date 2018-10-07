Watch: Ryan Tannehill drills lineman with errant pass for pick-six

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been fairly solid during the team’s 2018 campaign thus far, but he still has the tendency to make a boneheaded play from time to time.

He did exactly that in Sunday’s game against the Bengals, at the worst possible time. Cincinnati had just cut Miami’s lead to 17-10, and it was gaining momentum. The Dolphins drew up a screen pass, but the Bengals read it well. And, for some reason, rather than just throwing the ball away or spiking it into the ground, Tannehill tried to force a pass into traffic. It didn’t go well, as the ball hit off one of the Dolphins offensive linemen, into the hands of Michael Johnson, who returned it 22 yards for the touchdown.

Not your typical pick-six… pic.twitter.com/SwA1jBPAqt — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 7, 2018

That was not a wise throw by Tannehill, but it was fun for us to watch and laugh at.