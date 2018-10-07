Watch: Sterling Shepard melts down on sideline, throws trash can during game

Odell Beckham Jr. has been criticized in the past for his tantrums during games, but he now appears to have his attitude in check, and it was another member of the receiving corps that lost his cool on Sunday.

The Giants trailed the Panthers 20-16 after three quarters of play, but they had some momentum, coming back from a 17-3 deficit to make the game close. Shepard, however, still wasn’t content with how the game was going, as he had a sideline meltdown after the third quarter came to a close. Shepard was seen punching the bench repeatedly, and he also threw a trash can.

#Giants QB Eli Manning is picked off by #Panthers Mike Adams. The Giants don't have a QB not named Odell. Here is Sterling Shepard showing his furstastionspic.twitter.com/nl2a26JBak — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 7, 2018

We have to wonder how he reacted to Graham Gano’s game-winning, 63-yard field goal, which gave the Panthers a dramatic 33-31 victory with no time remaining.