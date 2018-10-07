Steve Austin And More WWE Stars Comment On Shocking Conor McGregor UFC 229 Loss And Chaotic Aftermath

Tonight’s UFC 229 main event featuring Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared to take a page right from the WWE playbook, as the fight had two shocking endings.

The betting underdog in the bout, but popular fan pick, Conor McGregor, lost the fight via submission via a rear-naked choke at 3:03 of round four, but the action did not stop there as a brawl broke out in the cage following the fight when Zubaira Tukhugov hopped the cage and began to assault Conor McGregor. The mayhem did not stop there, however, as Nurmagomedov also jumped the cage and attacked McGregor’s camp.

Conor McGregor getting assaulted by Zubaira Tukhugov after the fight. COWARD. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/xRGKWYQ0TY — Rob Brown Betting (@RobBrownBetting) October 7, 2018

– Conor McGregor taps out

– Khabib exits the cage towards McGregor’s camp

– Khabib’s team jump in the cage and attack Conor MADNESS!!! #UFC229pic.twitter.com/9p9KYqdUt5 — Betsid (@BetSidshops) October 7, 2018

Per MMAFighting.com, Nurmagomedov won the first two rounds of the fight before Conor McGregor won the third round by a score of 10-9. The bout and its subsequent aftermath has drawn the ire of MMA fans, as the ensuing chaos following the fight was viewed by most as completely unprofessional and a poor look for both Mixed Martial Arts and UFC.

Professional wrestling fans, on the other hand, seemed to eat up every bit of what is being labeled as “sports entertainment” in a UFC Octagon, with fans going so far as to say the fight was a work, and potentially “booked” in a way similar to a pro wrestling match.

It did not take long for the stars of the wrestling world to react to the fight and the post-match pandemonium, as several names including former WWE star Ted DiBiase, Jr, along with WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Steve Austin, as well as current Raw GM Baron Corbin all took to Twitter to react to the fight.

I love Professional Wrestling. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) October 7, 2018

Khabibs teammate hit @TheNotoriousMMA from behind like a coward He should have to fight him next. #ufc229 — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) October 7, 2018

We got some nWo level heat and chaos here at UFC!!!! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 7, 2018

Heading into tonight’s fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov was 26-0 in UFC, and keeps his undefeated streak alive with his dismantling of Conor McGregor. “The Notorious” McGregor was 9-1 in his career in UFC main events, and as a result of tonight’s loss drops to 9-2 in headlining fights.

The repercussions of tonight’s post-fight brawl have yet to be revealed, but it’s almost certain UFC fans will have more to look forward to in the storied Nurmagomedov and McGregor rivalry.