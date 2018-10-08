2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Memphis Grizzlies
By: Jeff Fox | October 8, 2018
MEMPHIS, TN – APRIL 27: Mike Conley #11 and Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates in the 104-83 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game Four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in the 2013 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on April 27, 2013 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus! Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.
Marc & Mike are back
But it won’t matter too much
The West is a beast
