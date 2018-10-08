Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning's record for most NFL yards all-time

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is one of the greatest to ever play the game, and now he has the numbers to back that up.

Brees passed Brett Favre early in Monday night’s game against the Redskins, for No. 2 all-time in passing yards, and it wasn’t long before he had the record. Late in the second quarter, he surpassed Peyton Manning, and did so in epic fashion, on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith.

The pass that put Brees in the history books 💪 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/htUIfNNMwY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2018

Drew Brees becomes the all-time leading passer with a 62-yard pass to Tre'Quan Smith at 2:46 of the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/xSuFmNVgW5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 9, 2018

Check out all the records he’s set during his tenure in the league.

Drew Brees has nearly 25,000 more passing yards than any other player listed at 6'0" or shorter in NFL history. Among the next 4 players on the list, none played in the last 40 seasons, and all of them are in the @ProFootballHOF . pic.twitter.com/OSIjDxDMXE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 9, 2018

Brees holds a lot of passing records

– Most career pass yards

– Most 5,000-yard passing season (5), rest of NFL has 4 all-time

– Most consecutive 4,000-yard passing seasons (12)

– Most seasons leading NFL in Pass yards (7)

– Most career 400-yard passing games (16) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 9, 2018

– Most career 300-yard passing games (111)

– Most 300-yard passing games in a season (13 in 2011)

– Most consecutive 300-yard passing games (9, 2 separate streaks)

– Highest Comp Pct in a season (72.0%) in 2017

– Most Pass TD in a game (7 in 2015 vs Giants – tied record) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 9, 2018

– Most consecutive games with a Pass TD (54)

– Most career completions — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 9, 2018

When it’s all said and done, Brees will go down as one of the top 10 signal-callers of all-time, and he has the numbers to prove it.