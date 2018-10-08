Francisco Lindor crushes 446-foot home run off clock at Progressive Field (Video)

Indians star Francisco Lindor did all he could to attempt to prevent his team from being eliminated in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Monday.

But unfortunately, even he couldn’t prevent destiny — which apparently was the defending champion Astros returning to the AL Championship Series.

Lindor, to his credit, absolutely crushed a home run in the fifth inning of the game off Dallas Keuchel, putting his team up 2-1. It traveled 446 feet, and dinged off the clock in left field.

Unfortunately, the Indians could only muster one additional goal during the remainder of the game. As for the Astros, well, they scored six in the eighth inning, and cruised to an 11-3 victory on the road.