Goaltender Ville Husso is off to a strong start in the AHL

St. Louis Blues fans need some positive goaltending news. With Jake Allen struggling and the team allowing 10 goals in its first two games, there aren’t too many bright spots surrounding the crease. Thankfully there’s some fun news down in the AHL with the San Antonio Rampage.

Goaltender Ville Husso got off to an outstanding start, stopping all of the 28 saves he saw in his team’s 4-0 opening night win. Last season, Husso appeared in 38 games and posted a 2.42 GAA and a .922 save percentage.

It’s just one game, but we’re going to take any positive news we can get at this point.

At 23, Husso is a prospect worth following. He currently sits third on the Blues’ goaltending depth chart behind Allen and Chad Johnson, and is one stretch of bad play or one injury away from being called up. Should Allen and the Blues continue to struggle in goal, fans will be clamoring for Husso to get an opportunity.