Injured WWE Star Gives Huge Update On In-Ring Return Plus The Latest On Erick Rowan's Injury Status

WWE star Fandango is currently out of action with a torn labrum, and has not competed in a WWE ring since July of this year. Following the injury, The Fashion Police team member underwent surgery, and according to a new post on social media, he is halfway through his recovery process. Given Fandango has been out since July, his latest update would mean he is about three months away from an in-ring return.

“Half way back to the ring babes. Thanks for all the well wishes. Fandango from wrestling”, Fandango noted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, one half of the former WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion The Bludgeon Brothers, Erick Rowan, is also sidelined with an injury.

During his match against The New Day at WWE SummerSlam this year, Rowan suffered a biceps injury which later required surgery.

Related Big E Reveals The Original Plan For The New Day

Rowan was able to compete in a No Disqualification match on the August 21st episode of WWE Smackdown, during which The Bludgeon Brothers lost the Smackdown Tag Team Titles to The New Day in a tag team match.

According to PWInsider, Erick Rowan was in Birmingham, Alabama last week to have his biceps injury evaluated by doctors.

As of this writing, there is no timetable for Rowan’s WWE return, but WWE.com did issue the following statement on August 22nd confirming the former Tag Team Champion’s injury: