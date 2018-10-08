Marcus Smart avoids suspension

Marcus Smart will be on the floor for the Boston Celtics when the open the season next Tuesday.

The NBA announced today that Smart has been fined $25,000 for his escalation of a scuffle between JR Smith and Aron Baynes. Smith was fined $15,000 for initiating the altercation. Baynes was not punished.

I thought the level of aggression Smart showed was going to earn him a game suspension. I don’t think many people would have been surprised by that.

Luckily for Smart, he’ll only have to pay the fine. He should probably throw a few bucks at Terry Rozier and Jayson Tatum for saving him from a lot worse.

Watch for how the next Cetlics-Cavs game is officiated, though. These two have a growing history with each other… the NBA doesn’t want an all out brawl. Technical fouls will undoubtedly be quick so don’t be shocked if there’s a double tech if these guys blink at each other wrong.

