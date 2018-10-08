NFL Rookie QB Power Rankings After Week 5

Something must’ve been in the air this weekend for the rookie quarterback’s as there has been some outstanding play from the young fellas. This might actually be the first (hopefully, not the last) week where the first-round rookie quarterback’s have all played a pretty solid game.

Aside from one guy who has yet to get his opportunity, the entire 2018 first-round quarterback class looks very promising. This just might be the group that convinces the teams that select an early-round quarterback in the future to let them play right away, instead of allowing the patch-up job of a veteran in front of them play until he gets benched.

Week five was an exciting slate of games, and we will definitley see some changes in this week’s rookie quarterback power rankings. So, who’s the top dog going to be? Let’s get to it!