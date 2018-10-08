Read it and weep: The New York Giants' season is pretty much over

For the New York Football Giants, 2018 was supposed to be a year of promise and redemption. After an underwhelming 2017 campaign, during the offseason, Big Blue made what appeared to be the correct steps towards righting their rapidly sinking ship: replaced head coach Ben McAdoo with Pat Shurmur, signed Nate Solder to bolster the O-line, drafted Saquon Barkley to instill a run game and extended Odell Beckham Jr through 2023.

Coming into the season, the New York media was all in on the G-Men once again contending for the NFC East title. Now, those high hopes could not feel more like a distant memory.

Five weeks into the NFL season New York holds a lackluster record of 1-4 (last in their division). While each of their outings have been close, save the game versus New Orleans, the Giants have still managed to lose all but one. Unfortunately, there are no moral victories for keeping a game within reach; a loss is a loss.

Now, with their dreams of postseason action dwindling before their very eyes, the Giants begin their preparation for a Thursday night showdown against the reigning Super Bowl Champions, and division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. Though Philadelphia (2-3) sits only one slot ahead of New York in the rankings, they are the unequivocal favorites heading into this contest.

If the projections become a reality, that would drop Big Blue to 1-5 which, obviously, is no record a team wishes to have. Though it’s not impossible for the team to go on a hot streak and, as Aaron Rodgers would say, “run the table” from now until the end of the regular season, looking at their recent blunders, it seems highly unlikely.

Their inability to put points on the board is a telltale sign that this team is no where near playoff worthy. Sure, their defense is solid, but with the fact that they seem to be on the field more often than not, fatigue will always find its way into the mix, thus, weakening the unit.

Barring an unforeseen shift in play, specifically on the offensive side of the ball, the Giants look to be heading towards their second straight playoff-less campaign. While nothing is yet guaranteed, all signs point to New York’s season ending on December 30th.