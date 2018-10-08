Backstage Update On Plans For Ronda Rousey Heading Into WWE 'Evolution' *Possible 'Raw' Spoilers*

With WWE Super Show-Down in the books, and Ronda Rousey picking up a big win at the event alongside The Bella Twins, Rousey next looks ahead to defending her Raw Women’s Title at WWE Evolution.

Several weeks ago, it was reported that plans in WWE called for Ronda Rousey to defend her title against Nikki Bella at Evolution, and while it was rumored that some type of heel turn might take place by Nikki at Super Show-Down, it never happened, and instead her and Rousey celebrated their tag team match win.

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, however, plans remain in place for Rousey to defend her title against Nikki Bella at Evolution, and the seeds for the match and feud should begin on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

“Not sure if it will be a “full on” heel turn or not, but I’m expecting some friction and interaction between Rousey and Nikki Bella tonight. Their Evolution match should be made official on RAW,” reads the WrestleVotes Tweet.

Rousey won the WWE Raw Women’s Title back at SummerSlam in August, making quick work of then-Champion Alexa Bliss when Rousey was able to submit Bliss in just four minutes.

Since SummerSlam, Rousey has defended the Title one time, in a rematch against Bliss at WWE Hell in a Cell back on September 16th in San Antonio. That match saw Natalya appear in the corner of her friend Rousey, while Bliss had the duo of Alicia Fox and Mickie James in her corner. Bliss fared better in that match, lasting twelve minutes against Rousey, but in the end, Rousey was once again able to make Little Miss Bliss tapout via an armbar.

The upcoming WWE Evolution PPV, taking place on October 28th, will feature every WWE Women’s Title on the line, including the NXT and NXT UK Titles, currently held by Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley, respectively.