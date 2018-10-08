Major Segment Revealed For Triple H And Shawn Michaels On 'WWE Raw' Tonight

The finale of WWE Super Show-Down this past Saturday saw The Brothers of Destruction, The Undertaker and Kane, lay waste to Triple H and Shawn Michaels after the four legends celebrated in the ring following the main event bout between The Game and The Dead Man.

WWE.com has since announced both Triple H and Shawn Michaels will be appearing on Raw tonight to address the Super Show-Down post-match attack, and the announcement reads as follows:

One last time. At WWE Super Show-Down, Triple H conquered The Undertaker in their No Disqualification Match that shattered a table, bent steel and pushed both longtime rivals to their limits. With both Shawn Michaels and Kane entering the battle and taking full advantage of the lenient stipulation, the WWE Universe bore witness as four of the most iconic Superstars of all time made history Down Under in an incredible main event. However, as Triple H showed his respect for his defeated opponent after the bell, both The Deadman and The Big Red Machine lashed out at The Game and HBK in a horrific display. Tonight on Raw, The Game and HBK will react to the heinous assault at the hands of The Brothers of Destruction.

In other Raw news, WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be appearing on the show tonight to hype her upcoming match against Alexa Bliss at WWE Evolution.

According to WWE.com, tonight’s WWE Raw will also feature fallout from the Super Show-Down event, with updates on John Cena and Bobby Lashley following their win over Kevin Owens and Elias, and the latest on The Shield after their big win over Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

