Yankees fans troll David Price during pregame introductions (Video)

Yankees fans troll David Price during pregame introductions (Video)

David Price may pitch for the Red Sox, but right now, he’s essentially a hero among Yankees fans.

Price lasted only 1 2/3 innings in Game 2 of the AL Division Series, giving up three earned runs (three hits, two walks) during that time. He’s now 0-9 in 10 postseason starts, with a 6.03 ERA.

The Yankees were fortunate to have faced him in Game 2 on Saturday, and they relished the opportunity, emerging victorious and evening the series at one game piece. Yankees fans even thanked him for his poor outing, poking fun at him with a loud ovation when his name was announced during player introductions before Game 3 on Monday.

Yankees fans know how to troll, and they do it well.

