Yankees fans troll David Price during pregame introductions (Video)

David Price may pitch for the Red Sox, but right now, he’s essentially a hero among Yankees fans.

Price lasted only 1 2/3 innings in Game 2 of the AL Division Series, giving up three earned runs (three hits, two walks) during that time. He’s now 0-9 in 10 postseason starts, with a 6.03 ERA.

The Yankees were fortunate to have faced him in Game 2 on Saturday, and they relished the opportunity, emerging victorious and evening the series at one game piece. Yankees fans even thanked him for his poor outing, poking fun at him with a loud ovation when his name was announced during player introductions before Game 3 on Monday.

Yankees fans giving David Price a standing ovation tonight pic.twitter.com/P3DgQFuXtS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 8, 2018

Yankees fans know how to troll, and they do it well.