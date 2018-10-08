Your Daily Cartoon: What Columbus Day means for a few NFL teams

The 2018 NFL season has already passed its quarter-mark, and Week 5 will soon come to a close.

And while plenty of division titles are currently up for grabs, that doesn’t necessarily mean every team still remains in contention. The Raiders, Falcons, 49ers/Cardinals, Giants and Colts all sit at the bottom of their respective divisions, and it’s safe to say none of them are legitimate contenders this season.

So on today — Columbus Day — we take a look at some of those hapless teams that are already SOL.

On the bright side, they’re all in line for solid first-round draft picks next spring.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]