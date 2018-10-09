2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Miami Heat
2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Miami Heat
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: Jeff Fox | October 9, 2018
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 17: Goran Dragic #7 and Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Miami Heat walk up the floor against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on November 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus! Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.
Jim Butler or not
Heat will compete for playoffs
Spoelstra works magic
NBA Team Preview Haikus
Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
Hoops Manifesto
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Comments