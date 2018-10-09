Bruins player trolls Yankees fans for leaving early amid blowout loss

Bruins winger David Pastrnak is entering his fifth season with the team, so the Boston sports culture has essentially become ingrained in him.

As such, when the Red Sox absolutely demolished the Yankees 16-1 in Game 3 of the AL Division Series on Monday night — in the Bronx, no less — Pastrnak made sure to pour some salt in the wound.

He took to Twitter during the final minutes of the game, and pointed out how many empty seats there were at Yankee Stadium, given that many fans had already made their way to the exits.

Seeing Yankee Stadium empty before the game is over is phenomenal. #DoDamage — davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) October 9, 2018

Pastrnak wasn’t wrong, either. Check how many seats at the ballpark were empty.

Lots of Yankees fans made it to the eighth. At least public transportation won’t be crowded after the game pic.twitter.com/Z0YU7daTjL — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) October 9, 2018

A lot of empty $2600

padded seats at #YankeeStadium. 14-1 will do that. pic.twitter.com/Zbs8ZT24A7 — Don Kelley (@DonKelley) October 9, 2018

Love the empty seats at Yankee Stadium… ⁦@RedSox⁩ pic.twitter.com/sTAj6Ro40N — Mark Matuschak (@NYCBOS1) October 9, 2018

We’re not sure what was more surprising — the Red Sox jumping out to a 10-0 lead on the road after just 3 1/2 innings of play, or how empty Yankee Stadium was.