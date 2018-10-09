Chris Jericho Comments On Shocking Attack At NJPW 'King Of Pro-Wrestling'

NJPW IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho continues to surprise the pro wrestling world in 2018, as the former WWE star made an appearance at Monday’s King of Pro Wrestling event, attacking EVIL before his match against Zack Sabre, Jr. could begin.

Following the attack, NJPW has announced Jericho will make his return to the ring at NJPW’s Power Struggle event taking place on November 3rd at The Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan. Jericho will be defending his IC Title against EVIL at the event, which will mark Jericho’s first match since winning the title from Tetsuya Naito at Dominion this year.

In a backstage interview which took place following King of Pro Wrestling, Jericho reminded the pro wrestling world that he is the reigning IWGP IC Champion, and that EVIL will get what is coming to him at Power Struggle for inserting himself into Jericho’s business.

Additionally, Jericho commented on his surprise King of Pro Wrestling appearance with the following social media posts.

Recent reports have indicated that Jericho’s return to NJPW at Power Struggle will set up his match at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 13 event taking place in January next year, with a successful Y2J title defense in November likely leading to the anticipated rematch between Jericho and Naito at The Tokyo Dome event.

In addition to Chris Jericho vs EVIL for the Title, NJPW has announced the following matches will be taking place at Power Struggle in November:

NEVER Openweight Championship Match:

– Taichi (c) vs Will Ospreay

– Super Jr Tag League Finals

– Tetsuya Naito vs Zack Sabre, Jr.

Tag Team Match:

– Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay vs The Golden Lovers

Tag Team Match:

– Kazuchika Okada and Trent vs Jay White and Bad Luck Fale