Former WWE Star Batista Wants To Join The Cast Of Major Movie Sequel

Back in July, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director James Gunn came under fire after offensive comments made years ago resurfaced on social media.

As a result of the resurfaced comments and subsequent fan backlash, Gunn was fired from the third instalment of the Guardians trilogy, prompting several members of the movie’s cast to show their support for the ousted director on social media.

One of the most vocal voices following the Gunn firing was former WWE Champion Dave “Batista” Bautista, who plays the role of Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians movies.

“I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this. James Gunn is one of the most loving, caring, good natured people I have ever met,” Batista Tweeted following the news of Gunn’s firing. “He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him.”

In the weeks following his initial Tweet, The Animal doubled-down on his sentiments towards Gunn’s removal from the movie, telling Shortlist, “where I’m at right now is that if [Marvel] don’t use [the Gunn written] script, then I’m going to ask them to release me from my contract, cut me out or recast me. I’d be doing James a disservice if I didn’t.”

News broke today via Deadline that James Gunn has been tapped to write and direct the sequel to the hugely successful Suicide Squad movie, starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie.

Upon learning Gunn will likely be helming the project, Batista immediately asked to be “signed up” for a role in the movie.

Where do I sign up! James Gunn Boards ‘Suicide Squad 2’ To Write And Possibly Direct – Deadline https://t.co/OwdDbAm1Ks — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 9, 2018

The Deadline report notes Gunn’s take on Suicide Squad will be completely new from the first film, which was directed by David Ayer and grossed $746 million. As of this writing, Batista’s fate as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains unknown, with only actors Elizabeth Debicki and Pom Klementieff officially signed on to reprise their roles of Ayesha and Mantis, respectively.