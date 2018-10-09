Jerry Jones throws shade at Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant was drafted by the Cowboys in 2010, and he spent the entirety of his career with the team, up until when he was released earlier this year.

The Cowboys took him in the first round, and he served as the team’s primary receiving option, coming up with a number of big plays in clutch moments. Bryant caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards, with 73 touchdowns as well.

But don’t necessarily presume that he was the team’s No. 1 receiver, at least by definition. Many of us believed that was the case, but apparently team owner Jerry Jones didn’t see it that way. Check out what he had to say on a radio appearance Tuesday.

“First of all, a true No. 1 you saw one the other night [DeAndre Hopkins],” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “You see Julio Jones, you see players like that. In my mind, every team doesn’t have a true No. 1 receiver. When you put it in that class, those guys that just absolutely can change the ball game with where they are. And that hasn’t been our case for several years here that we’ve had a true No. 1, not a true No. 1.”

Wow, that was some serious shade from the Cowboys owner.