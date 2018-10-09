John Cena Responds To Cyberbullying After Debuting New Look At 'WWE Super Show-Down'

Following John Cena’s big return to WWE at the Super Show-Down event in Australia over the weekend, the talk of the internet was not Cena’s big tag team match win alongside Bobby Lashley, but rather the new haircut Cena is sporting as he continues to film the new movie Project X co-starring Jackie Chan.

The internet can be a very unforgiving place, and fans were certainly vocal about Cena’s longer hairstyle, with some fans loving his new ‘do’, and some fans hating it. The fans who were not happy with Cena’s new look were particularly vocal about it, even comparing Cena to former WWE star and announcer JBL.

Cena returned to co-host the Today show this morning, and during his appearance, which you can watch in full at this link, Cena addressed some of the fan backlash he received to his new hairstyle.

“It was like I ruined everyone’s childhood”, Cena joked. “I have completely destroyed WWE as a business model, I can never go back to being a normal human, I should watch the streets in shame like Game of Thrones.”

Shifting his tone, Cena added, “but it’s actually been awesome, because, what an exercise in how to handle negativity. I’m meeting a lot of young readers on the book tour, and I know that cyberbullying is huge. So when they see someone like me, so often it’s like, ‘well this guy must not go through it,’ and I can bring up my phone and say ‘I go through it all the time.'”

Be comfortable with you. #LoveYourself and face negativity head on but with empathy. Never take yourself too serious. Never be afraid to laugh at yourself. #RiseAboveHate — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 8, 2018

Cena also addressed his last appearance on the Today show during which he was very open on his relationship with Nikki Bella.

“As far as my actions are concerned that was me being honest and vulnerable and genuine, and I don’t regret it one bit”, admitted Cena. “But as far as my personal business is considered I think it should remain personal.”