Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to Dana White with lightweight title belt photo

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov still holds the same title after destroying Conor McGregor in Saturday night’s bout.

Khabib dominated McGregor right out of the gate, going to the ground early, and then wearing his opponent down. McGregor appeared to get a second wind early in the third round, but Khabib actually used that to advantage, striking his opponent with a brutal blow, then taking him to the ground, and submitting him with a rear-naked choke (watch here) to earn the victory.

What happened after the fight was over was crazy, as Khabib hopped over the cage and began beating up on MMA fighter Dillon Danis — who was in McGregor’s corner, and had been talking trash to Khabib during the fight.

As such, there was talk about Khabib being stripped of the belt. That didn’t happen, as UFC president Dana White did end up giving it to him, just not at T-Mobile Arena, directly after the fight happened.

We now know Khabib was able to retain his belt, and he made sure to let everyone know, while also taking a shot a White in the process.

Awesome.