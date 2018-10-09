LeBron James hints at Lonzo Ball's return to the court

In the last few months, Los Angeles Lakers second-year point guard Lonzo Ball has been a steady path of recovery from offseason arthroscopic knee surgery.

Ball has ramped that up another notch over the last couple of weeks since training camp has begun that has seen him get some full practices under his belt in the process with the latest coming on Monday. In light of that, LeBron James looks to have hinted on Ball being back in the fold in the near future via an Instagram post.

What has further brought more credence to this belief is that James spoke highly of Ball on Monday stating that he was “born to be a point guard.” Since the beginning of training camp, the 33-year-old has stated on that route with his praise that he had stated last week that it didn’t look like that the second-year point guard even had surgery.

The Lakers had listed him as questionable for last Saturday’s game against the L.A. Clippers, which was the first time that he had another designation aside from being labeled as being out. There is also a sense that he could make his return for Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors that will be played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ultimately, there should be more clarity on this front in the coming days as his designation for the tilt should give a clear idea of how close he is to making his return. In the meantime, these comments from James demonstrate that Ball isn’t far off from being back in the fold.