Look: Massive LeBron James billboard goes up outside Staples Center

Look: Massive LeBron James billboard goes up outside Staples Center

It didn’t take long for LeBron James to be captured in an eye-grabbing way in Los Angeles.

And this time it’s not in the form of murals or street art — many of which were defaced. This particular piece of art was put up outside Staples Center. It’s a flashy billboard, that’s pretty hard to miss, which you can check out below.

Not only that, LA Live put up a few LeBron banners as well, which isn’t a big surprise.

The billboard was put up for the “Just Do It” campaign, and it’s clear that Nike is attempting to capitalize on James’ move to LA.

