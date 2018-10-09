Look: Massive LeBron James billboard goes up outside Staples Center

It didn’t take long for LeBron James to be captured in an eye-grabbing way in Los Angeles.

And this time it’s not in the form of murals or street art — many of which were defaced. This particular piece of art was put up outside Staples Center. It’s a flashy billboard, that’s pretty hard to miss, which you can check out below.

How good does that look from @Nike…Right outside of our ESPN LA studios pic.twitter.com/6U0mMDaW5E — Allen Sliwa (@LakersTalkESPN) October 8, 2018

Not only that, LA Live put up a few LeBron banners as well, which isn’t a big surprise.

Some I saw over the weekend… pic.twitter.com/VKfsmzb929 — Kaimel Rule (@kaimelrules) October 8, 2018

The billboard was put up for the “Just Do It” campaign, and it’s clear that Nike is attempting to capitalize on James’ move to LA.