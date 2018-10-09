Seth Rollins Reveals Which Member Of The Shield Is Most Likely To Turn Heel

This week’s episode of WWE Raw continued to tease tension amongst The Shield members, as the show went off the air with Dean Ambrose walking out on his faction brothers Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. During a post-Raw interview, Ambrose questioned whether or not he needs The Shield anymore, after returning to WWE TV from injury and re-aligning himself with the Universal Champion and Intercontinental Champion.

Prior to WWE Super Show-Down this past weekend, IC Champion Seth Rollins spoke with Stadium Astro and was asked which member of The Shield would be most likely to turn his back on the rest of the team.

Rollins offered a somewhat surprising answer, naming himself as most likely to turn, considering he has already done it once in the past, and because he has the utmost trust in Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

“It’s because I’ve already done it”, said Rollins. “And I have so much faith in [Reigns and Ambrose] that they would never do it, that I would have to be the one most likely. If the odds are out there, they got to be for me. And I’m not saying it’s going to happen, because I love my boys, and I’m glad to be back with them. But, these guys are through and through, they’ve never given me a reason to believe they’d turn their back on me, and I’m the only one who has made the mistake.”

Rollins went on to potentially foreshadow the events on WWE Raw this week, as he spoke about Dean Ambrose’s likely frustration with returning to the company alongside two tag team partners who are current titleholders, and he is without gold.

“Ambrose is frustrated”, explained Rollins. “I know what it’s like to come back from an injury. You come back, I’m the Intercontinental Champion, Roman’s the Universal Champion, these are legit frustrations.”

You can hear more from Rollins in the above video player.