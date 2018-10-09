Shawn Michaels Coming Out Of Retirement For Huge Match At 'WWE Crown Jewel'

Following this past weekend’s Super Show-Down PPV in Australia, WWE looks ahead to its next big dual-roster event, which is the return to Saudi Arabia for the first-ever WWE Crown Jewel PPV taking place on November 2nd in Riyadh.

WWE’s first event in Saudi Arabia this year, the Greatest Royal Rumble, boasted the biggest Royal Rumble match of all-time, featuring 50 Superstars, plus the return of names such as Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, and John Cena.

It looks like WWE is aiming even higher for the company’s return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, as Shawn Michaels will be coming out of retirement and making his long-awaited return to a WWE ring. Following the events which transpired after the main event at WWE Super Show-Down, HBK will be teaming up with his DX partner Triple H to face The Brothers of Destruction, The Undertaker and Kane, in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, WWE has announced John Cena will be making his return to the company at Crown Jewel, and the leader of the Cenation will be competing in the first-ever World Cup tournament taking place at the PPV. Despite other WWE stars having to qualify for the tournament in the weeks leading up to Crown Jewel, WWE announced on Raw this week that Cena will bypass the qualification process and has been entered into the competition. Also set for the World Cup tournament in Riyadh is former WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, who made his return to WWE TV on Raw this week.

In addition to DX vs The Brothers of Destruction, WWE Crown Jewel will also feature AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan for the WWE Title, and a Triple Threat WWE Universal Title match pitting Champion Roman Reigns against Braun Strowman and the returning Brock Lesnar.

This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown will feature two big qualifying matches for the Crown Jewel World Cup tournament, with Big Show facing Randy Orton, and Samoa Joe facing Jeff Hardy.