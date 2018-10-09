Tom Brady takes a shot at NFL over new rule, calls it 'glorified college football'

The NFL’s new roughing the passer rule is certainly beneficial for quarterbacks, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re all on board with the rule.

Quarterbacks don’t want their own team’s defense to be on the field for longer than they need to be, so it actually works both ways. It’s a rule that has been met with criticism from nearly everyone, with Mike Tomlin recently going off about it after Sunday’s 41-17 win.

Tom Brady doesn’t appear to be a fan of it, either.

“I think it was a different time,” Brady said, on his weekly radio appearance on WEEI. “Football was different then. Now, in some ways, pro football is more glorified college football. In some ways, the transition – it’s more similar than it used to be when I first started. Football now is removing some of the physical elements of the game. It’s more of a space game. You see a lot of college plays more in the pro game now than I remember when I started.”

He’s not wrong. Many fans, analysts, coaches and players agree with him.