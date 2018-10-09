Watch: Yankees catcher Austin Romine pitches in game amid embarrassing loss

The Yankees got absolutely demolished at Yankee Stadium in Game 3 of the American League Division Series by the Red Sox on Monday night.

Boston jumped out to a 10-0 lead after just 3 1/2 innings of play, which is almost unfathomable.

It was so bad that Yankees catcher Austin Romine had to essentially flip the script late in the game. Instead of catching pitches behind the plate, he was actually asked to throw some, so the Yankees could keep their bullpen arms fresh.

Here's the end result on every batter Romine faced as a pitcher tonight. pic.twitter.com/XojlGJMfMg — David Mendelsohn (@BigBabyDavid_) October 9, 2018

This will be Austin Romine with the second-ever postseason pitching appearance by a non-pitcher. Cliff Pennington did it for Toronto in the 2015 ALCS. What a fiasco for the Yankees. — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) October 9, 2018

The Yankees ended up using six pitchers in the game, as well as Romine, who lasted one inning, giving up a walk and a two-run homer during that time. The home run by Brock Holt allowed him to hit for the cycle in the ninth, adding insult to injury.

That really told the story of just how bad the game was for the Yankees, who got out-hit by a 18-5 margin. They’ll look to rebound in Game 4 — hopefully without Romine or any other position player on the mound.