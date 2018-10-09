Watch: Dustin Johnson passes torch to Brooks Koepka, helps him accept Player of the Year award

There was a time when Dustin Johnson was dominating in all aspects — both on the course and off. He was engaged to a beautiful blonde bombshell, Paulina Gretzky, and he had taken the golf world by storm — earning six top-ten finishes in his first 10 events.

Johnson went on to win the PGA Player of the Year Award that year (2016), and it was almost as if no one could touch him.

But all good things must come to an end, and not only has his relationship with Gretzky been rocky, but he hasn’t been the same dominant force on the course he once was.

His good friend Brooks Koepka, however, has been having a great 2018 campaign. He won his third major this year at Bellerive, and tied a major championship record while there (264). As such, he won the Player of the Year Award. That’s why his Ryder Cup teammate, Johnson, essentially passed the torch to him in this funny video.