Watch: Mookie Betts does good deed, returns dropped phone to Yankees fan during game

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts may pledge his allegiance to Boston, and he’s certainly been on the other end of plenty of harsh words from Yankees fans, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a civilized human being/good person, first and foremost.

He showed that during Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Monday night, at the unfriendly confines of Yankee Stadium.

It happened when Betts was tracking a fly ball that was hit near the right-field line. The ball went out of play, but a fan dropped his cell phone at the time. Betts noticed, and calmly picked it up and handed it back to its owner.

That was a pretty awesome gesture by the Sox outfielder.