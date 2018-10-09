Top '205 Live' Star To Compete At Two Big Events Outside Of WWE

Back on September 7th and 8th, top WWE NXT star Velveteen Dream competed at EVOLVE 112 and 113 in Joppa, MD, and Queens, New York City, respectively, and headlined both events in singles competition.

At EVOLVE 112, Dream was able to defeat Austin Theory, and at EVOLVE 113, the “Purple Rainmaker” picked up a win over Darby Allin. The appearances by Dream were part of WWE and WWN Live’s working relationship, which has seen several NXT trainers and coaches, including William Regal, appear at past seminars and tryout events.

EVOLVE announced today that another star will be following in Velveteen Dream’s footsteps, as WWE 205 Live headliner Mustafa Ali will be appearing at the upcoming EVOLVE events taking place on November 9th and 10th in Detroit and Chicago.

“EVOLVE returns to Detroit on Nov. 9th and Chicago on Nov. 10th with WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali in action! More details coming in today’s WWN Alerts”, reads the announcement made by EVOLVE via Twitter.

As of this writing, there is no word on who Ali will face at the events, which will also feature the following talents:

AR Fox with The Skulk

-Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

-Anthony Henry

-JD Drake

-DJZ

-Josh Briggs

-Plus many others to be signed!

In related news, WWN Live has announced its plans for WrestleMania 35 weekend in New York and New Jersey, including shows from EVOLVE, Germany’s WXW promotion, Japan’s DDT promotion, Kaiju Big Battle and SHIMMER. Below is an excerpt from WWN’s official announcement:

EVOLVE will focus on presenting just one event at this year’s WWNLive Experience. In the past, EVOLVE has presented two events. This means this will be a loaded, absolutely can’t miss card! Germany’s WXW promotion will present an authentic full lineup with their top stars for the first time during Wrestlemania weekend! Japan’s DDT promotion will hold its first ever event in the United States! This will be an authentic DDT event. Kaiju Big Battel will continue its tradition of having a wild and fun midnight event! SHIMMER is renowned for presenting the best women’s wrestling. They will be back for a full card of the best women athletes. The WWN Supershow will wrap things up at La Boom with a card featuring top talent from EVOLVE, WXW, DDT and much more!

