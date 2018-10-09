BREAKING: 'WWE Raw' Star Kevin Owens Scheduled To Undergo Surgery

As seen on WWE Raw this week, Bobby Lashley made a surprise heel turn, beating down Kevin Owens following their singles match.

After the bout, WWE.com provided the following update on Owens’ storyline injuries at the hands of Lashley.

Bobby Lashley injures Kevin Owens The powerhouse Bobby Lashley takes on Kevin Owens, two nights after he and John Cena defeated KO and Elias at WWE Super Show-Down. Kevin Owens sustained injuries to both knees when Bobby Lashley viciously wrapped Owens’ legs around a turnbuckle after their match, WWE.com can confirm. Owens will undergo further evaluation tomorrow to determine the full extent of the damage. Stay with WWE.com as new details surrounding Owens’ condition become available.

According to a new report by John Pollock of Post Wrestling, the injury angle which took place on WWE Raw this week was done to write Kevin Owens off TV as he legitimately needs surgery to repair an injured knee.

The reports adds the injury is not believed to be major, and Owens is not expected to miss a significant amount of time. While the initial belief is that Owens’ injury is not major the full extent of the injury, and how much time Owens will miss, will not be known until he has the injury assessed.

As for Bobby Lashley’s heel turn, the report notes there were several people in WWE pushing for Lashley to turn heel, following what appears to be a successful pairing with WWE 205 Live star Lio Rush. With regards to plans for Kevin Owens’ WWE TV return, it is currently not known whether or not officials plan to have him return as a heel or a babyface, despite the face reaction Owens received on Raw this week. This past Sunday at WWE Super Show-Down, Lashley teamed up with John Cena to defeat the team of Kevin Owens and Elias.