Red Sox-Yankees ALDS Game 4: How to watch live stream online, preview, prediction

It only took a matter of hours for the momentum in the American League Division Series to completely shift.

After stealing Game 2 in Fenway Park on Saturday night, the Yankees had a chance to take a hammerlock on the series. They failed to do that, but that wasn’t all, either.

The Yankees got absolutely embarrassed in front of the home crowd in the Bronx, 16-1. They were out-hit 18-5, and found themselves down 10-0 after just 3 1/2 innings of play. Not only that, they had their ace, Luis Severino, on the mound, so the crushing defeat really had to put a damper on their spirits.

Now, all of a sudden, the Red Sox have all the momentum, and they’re one win away from advancing to the AL Championship Series, in a potential matchup with the Astros. The Yankees will need to win Game 4 on Tuesday night to prevent that from happening, so let’s take a look at that pivotal showdown.

CC Sabathia hasn’t pitched since Sept. 27, and his postseason record isn’t much to write home about. He’s 10-6 with a 4.20 ERA. Lucky for him, he’s squaring off against Rick Porcello, who has never won a playoff game. He is 0-3 with a 5.33 ERA in 12 career appearances — four of which were starts.’

Looking at matchups, Sabathia is 18-13 against the Sox in his career, with a 4.14 ERA. Porcello has been a bit better, with a 10-8 record against the Yankees, and a 3.11 ERA.

Still, it’s the postseason, and it’s all about pitching well under pressure, and doing the research to know how to get guys out. The Yankees have the bullpen advantage, but they also have the weight of playing in a potential elimination game in front of the home crowd. That’s a lot of pressure, and we’ll soon see if the Bronx Bombers can rise to the occasion.

Red Sox-Yankees Game 4 Highlights and Fixture Information

Date: Thursday, October 12

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET/1:20 a.m. BST (Friday, Oct. 13)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (U.S.), Sky Go (UK), NFL Game Pass , Amazon Prime Video

TV Info: Fox (U.S.), NFLN (U.S.), Sky Sports (UK)

Prediction: Yankees 7, Red Sox 5