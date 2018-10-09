Your Daily Cartoon: NFL penalty flags lead to flag football?

The NFL’s new roughing the passer rule has been met with a lot of criticism, from fans, players, coaches and analysts alike.

It’s already had a profound effect on the game, as teams have been more hesitant to hit opposing quarterbacks, instead bringing pressure to force turnovers or errant passes.

But it’s clear that the rule change is turning football into less of a contact sport. Tackling the quarterback is already on its way to becoming a thing of the past, just like at the youth level, which favors flag football instead.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]