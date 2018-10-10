Hoops Manifesto

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Milwaukee Bucks

Dec 13, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) defends Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans defeated the Bucks 115-108. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

With LeBron out west
There is only one Freak east
Bucks could make some noise

 

 

