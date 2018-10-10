Big League Chew Pissed Off White Men Everywhere

By: The Hall of Very Good | October 10, 2018

Iconic bubble gum brand Big League Chew unveiled their latest covergirl (yes…you read that right) and because the internet, people lost their minds.

But, first, a history lesson courtesy of the “fun gum that keeps your mouth from getting dry when the game is on the line”.

Sitting in a bullpen one summer night long ago, Portland Mavericks lefthander Rob Nelson came up with a fun new bubble gum idea: shredded gum in a pouch. He called it Big League Chew. Rob’s teammate, Jim Bouton, found a gum company to make Big League Chew, and in no time at all it became the “must-have” bubble gum for players of all ages.

Cool.

Which brings us to Darren Rovell’s tweet from Tuesday.

JUST IN: @bigleaguechew has been around since 1980. In February, the first package featuring a girl player will be sold in stores. pic.twitter.com/tgZN4KAHFX — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 9, 2018

That’s right, close to forty years and 800 million pouches of gum later, Big League Chew finally put a female baseball player on their packaging.

And while most people had no issues with a new face on their favorite chewing tobacco-inspired bubble gum…others we pissed.

Is it wrong to point out there are no girls or woman in the Big Leagues? From a marketing perspective, authenticity is very important. — IndiMod (@Indimod) October 9, 2018

That’s a great idea considering a woman has never played in the MLB and the name is BIG LEAGUE chew. That’s like putting a dude on a tampax box. — Clay (@ClayyyyC) October 9, 2018

Not to be a wet blanket, but If this is a baseball player, why is she wearing a visor?#sheplaysbaseballnotsoftball #authenticitymatters — Perry Barber (@perrybarber) October 10, 2018

The war on men continues — not today (@boston_kiwi) October 10, 2018

If you’ve made it this far, yes…people are going bananas because the same company that once put both the Easter Bunny and a mummy on their bubble gum now has a little female representation.