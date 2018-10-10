Brad Ziegler thanks MLB, fans in retirement post

Relief pitchers rarely get much credit, even though they’re extremely important in baseball games.

Still, however, it’s all about starting pitchers and closers, and that’s why even the most consistent relievers tend to get overlooked.

Take Brad Ziegler, for example, an extremely effective reliever who is known for his submarine delivery. Ziegler has produced a ton of ground balls over the years, and that’s exactly what teams want in the later innings — to keep the ball in the park.

Ziegler pitched for the A’s, Diamondbacks, Red Sox and Marlins over the course of his 11-year career, and he announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Thank you to all my family, friends, and fans. It’s time to move on… pic.twitter.com/tsuTGHM9Dh — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) October 10, 2018

He had an impressive career ERA of 2.75, and saved 105 games.