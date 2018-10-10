Chris Jericho Shoots Down Idea To Appear At 'WWE Crown Jewel'

Back in April of this year, WWE held its first-ever Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and the show was highlighted by a 50-man Royal Rumble match which featured the likes of Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, and Mark Henry, and was ultimately won by Braun Strowman.

On November 2nd, WWE makes its return to Saudi Arabia, this time for the first-ever Crown Jewel event which will feature a WWE World Cup tournament to name the “greatest in the world”.

A lot has changed between Greatest Royal Rumble and now, namely the relationship between Chris Jericho and WWE. Since Jericho last appeared in a WWE ring, he has not only captured the NJPW IWGP Intercontinental Title, but he has also broken his previous rule of never appearing for a non-WWE promotion inside The United States when he appeared at ALL IN back on September 1st in Chicago.

Jericho has made overtures on social media indicating that he has dramatically loosened his stance on working non-WWE events in The States, and is even teaming up with Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling to feature the promotion’s stars on his upcoming Rock ‘n Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise setting sail on October 27th.

Most recently, Chris Jericho offered another big indication that his interest in WWE is waning, as a fan suggested on Twitter that he enter the World Cup tournament taking place at Crown Jewel, to which Jericho responded bluntly with, “no thanks”.

I think @IAmJericho should be at the #CrownJewel for the world cup — Lori Lopez (@Queenblue72) October 10, 2018

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live and Raw this week, the first names have qualified for the upcoming WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel, and they are Kurt Angle, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy. It was also announced that Rey Mysterio will be making his full-time return to WWE on the big Smackdown 1,000 episode airing live next Tuesday, and Mysterio will face United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a World Cup qualifying match.