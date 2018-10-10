Chris Jericho On His Most Memorable Wrestling Match, If The Rock Could Win A Presidential Election

Larry King Now has released an interview with former WWE star and current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho, and while the interview was released this week, it was conducted almost a year ago as Ronda Rousey had yet to debut in WWE.

During the interview, Jericho covered numerous topics, including his career in WWE and in his rock band Fozzy, how he keeps himself fresh in pro wrestling and more.

On the subject of his most memorable match in his wrestling career, Jericho cited his 2008 feud with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

“I had a ladder match with Shawn Michaels in 2008 that was the culmination of this amazing eight-month long story, that’s probably my favorite match for all those reasons,” revealed Jericho.

The subject of politics was also touched on briefly, with Jericho feeling Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could win a Presidential election considering the current administration and political climate.

“We live in a world now, I call it the ‘era of the celebrity President'”, said Jericho. “It started with Obama a little bit, now with Trump. No previous experience, knows how to work a camera, knows how to be charismatic. That’s what you need to be the President now. We’ve already established you don’t have to be a Governor, you don’t even have to be a Senator.

So if you have a guy like The Rock who comes on, he’s super charismatic, he’s a big guy, he has a presence about him, he could win.”

Jericho also discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon in the interview and calls McMahon one of his mentors. The timing of the release of the interview is interesting as we just noted today that Jericho brushed off a possible appearance at WWE Crown Jewel, and in the past several months has seemingly changed his tune about his devotion to WWE. You can listen to the entire interview in the above video player.