Daniel Cormier Opens as Massive Betting Favorite Over Derrick Lewis

Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Derrick Lewis (red gloves) reacts after beating Alexander Volkov (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 

The champ Daniel Cormier should be a massive favorite when he steps into the octagon next month in Madison Square Garden.  DC has opened as a huge favorite for his first defense of the UFC Heavyweight Championship in a hastily arranged matchup against Derrick Lewis.  After opening as a -800 fav, he’s now settled in at -596 (meaning he’s predicted to win this fight 86% of the time).

This is the largest odds spread Cormier has enjoyed in his favor since he fought Anderson Silva at UFC 200, where the odds ranged in the -600 to -500 range for the current heavy & light heavyweight champion.

 

 


