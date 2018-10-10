Jeff Teague throws shade at Jimmy Butler after heated practice

One of Jimmy Butler’s teammates appears to have had enough of his antics.

Butler practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday, and it’s safe to say he’s still upset with the Timberwolves organization. He “verbally challenged teammates, coaches and front office,” according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Not only that, he also reportedly played with the third-teamers and beat the Wolves starters in a scrimmage, which probably didn’t go over well with his teammates.

For now, Butler is waiting to see what results from his trade request, which has made for an awkward situation in the locker room. Teammate Jeff Teague appears to be ready for Butler to be moved, as he threw some shade in the 29-year-old’s direction on Instagram. The post, which has since been deleted, shows a photo of Andrew Wiggins, Taj Gibson, himself and Butler, on the court. The caption below it features high-five emojis for Wiggins and Gibson, but Butler didn’t receive the same one. Instead, the emoji that appears to be for him suggests that Teague is ready to see his teammate moved to another team.

The Timberwolves players appear ready for Butler to be moved, so the front office would be wise to make it happen — sooner than later. The Heat are reportedly in the mix for his services, so it will be interesting to see which team Butler suits up for once the regular season tips off.